Animal abuse, problems reported in Sanpete

SANPETE COUNTY—Animal abuse and animal problems are an ongoing issue in Sanpete County, according to a recent complaint received, which states that, “Last winter we reported three horses, seven goats and a female dog and her puppies that were left abandoned and the sheriff would not do anything, well a few days later one of the horses and six goats were dead.”
The Pyramid has contacted the sheriff’s office. Detective Derick Taysom, in collaboration with others in the office, has looked into the complaint and here are some of the findings:
According to the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, in January 2019, an investigation was conducted into the allegations of the horses, goats and dogs being abandoned.
Several of the animals were found dead and all seemed to be malnourished. The sheriff’s office took several actions based on findings of the investigation. Several of the neighbors gave immediate help to the animals by giving them water and feed.
The sheriff’s office contacted Wagon Train (a local organization which helps rescue/find homes for animals) which stated they could try to find homes for the dogs and possibly the goat.
The Sanpete County Brand Inspector was called out to the scene and took possession of and facilitated the care of the live horses. The case was sent to the county prosecutor’s office for charges against the animal owner for neglect of the animals.
According to the sheriff’s office, there has been an active warrant out for the owner’s arrest, but it is unknown where the owner is at this time.
The most recent case the sheriff’s office has responded to took place on Nov. 8, and that complaint has been forwarded to the sheriff’s administration and they will look into the case to see if there are any additional follow-up actions that need to be taken.
Here is an interesting side fact: Sanpete County Dispatch receives approximately 1,100 “Animal Calls” per year which is about three-per-day. Most of those calls are typically public nuisance type calls, such as livestock in the roadway or an injured deer hit by a vehicle.
It should be noted that when a complaint is called into the sheriff’s office, those who make the complaint may not be notified as to how the situation will be or was handled due to the high number of animal calls. The sheriff’s office is working to provide the quality of service the citizens of Sanpete County expect.