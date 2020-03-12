Annual dinner theater with “Barefoot in the Park” to be staged in Fairview.

FAIRVIEW— North Bend Entertainers will present the comedy play “Barefoot in the Park” March 27, 28 and 30, at the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview.
It will be presented as a dinner theater at 6 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, March 27 and 28. Then presented as a performance only (no dinner) on Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets available online at www.nbentertainers.org or call (435) 469-1177. For more information, www.facebook.com/NBEntertainers.
This three-act play is one of the most beloved comedies of Neil Simon, running for over 1,500 performances on Broadway. Set in the 1960s, this romantic comedy explores how a highly passionate relationship descends into comical discord for the newlywed couple Paul and Corie Bratter.
He is a straight-laced lawyer and she is a romantic free-spirit; nevertheless, opposites attract and the two are wild about each other. After a week-long honeymoon at the Plaza in New York, they move in to their apartment on the top floor of a five-story brownstone in New York City.
Corie is optimistic about their future together, while Paul, the more anxious and grounded half of the couple, worries about the various flaws in the apartment, such as a hole in the skylight, their leaky closet, the lack of a bathtub, and the quirky, oddball neighbors.
Corie decides to set up her conservative, widowed mother with their eccentric, bohemian upstairs neighbor, Mr. Velasco. A wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul really are. The young couple must learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no easy walk in the park.
Directed by Angie Daley, of Milburn, the cast includes Amy Shepherd and Devin Shepherd, of Fountain Green; Ryan Cox and Randy Dowland, of Fairview; Bryan Spencer, of Mt. Pleasant; and Angie Daley.
American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more Academy and Tony nominations than any other writer.
Awards Simon has received include the Pulitzer Prize for Lost In Yonkers, Emmy Awards for The Sid Caesar Show and The Phil Silvers Show, Tony Awards for The Odd Couple, Biloxi Blues, Lost In Yonkers and a special Tony Award For Overall Contribution To The Theatre. Barefoot in the Park was nominated for Best Play in 1964.
About NBE
North Bend Entertainers is a non-profit community theatre organization. NBE began as a result of a need to save the Fairview Dance Hall. The three-fold purpose of North Bend Entertainers is: (1) To raise funds to maintain the historic Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview as a theatrical showcase and a gathering place to benefit the entire community. (2) To provide a setting for local entertainers to showcase their talents. (3) To provide quality entertainment at affordable prices for the community.