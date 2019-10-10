Annual WA Horseshoe Mountain hike creates camaraderie

MT. PLEASANT — For over 80 years, Wasatch Academy (WA) has started the school year with an all-school hike. This year was no different so the students woke early on Sept. 13 to begin the 14-mile round-trip trek up the Canal Canyon Trail to reach the summit of Horseshoe Mountain in the Manti-La Sal National Forest.
A lot of individual and community triumphs were made on the annual hike. As Dr. Joel C. Barnes, director of Experiential Education and Sustainability, remarked, “We all have our own personal summit.”
Many students, faculty members and staff made it to the summit despite the muddy conditions caused by the first snowfall of the season. Others made it to their own personal summit, which can be considered a victory mentally or physically or both.
The annual hike event is meant to teach participants that they are capable of difficult things. It’s a team-building, character-strengthening adventure that is considered one of the most special WA school traditions.
“It’s kind of cliche, but just the breathtaking moment on the summit where you’re looking at a sea of mountains, which you are slowly starting to see as you go up, gives you some perspective on life,” said WA Communications Director Brooke Allred.
“While you’re doing stuff like the SAT and trying really hard to get good grades, these experiences create perspective, I think, and create a nice break from all the other worries in our worlds,” she said.
This year, David Cottam was the first student to the summit with an impressive time of 2 hours 18 minutes. Every person that participates in this tradition demonstrates the commitment of sustainability and community established by Wasatch Academy.
WA is proud of their Tigers! The academy appreciates all those who participated in making memories on the mountain that will last a lifetime.