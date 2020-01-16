MT. PLEASANT — An artist reception for local lithographer Abe Kimball will be held Friday, Jan. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Hub City Gallery, upstairs in Mt. Pleasant City Hall, 115 West Main.
Kimball’s art, “A Fictional Representation of Lost and Fractured Peoples” will be on display until Feb. 28, and is free and open to the public.
Abe Kimball grew up under the tutelage of his artist father and master printer Wayne Kimball, and completed an undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University in art. At that same time, he also received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology after conducting ethnographic research in India and its artists.
Kimball is currently dedicated to his teaching roll in public schools and at Snow College. He has received printer training at Tamarind Institute in New Mexico as well as at multiple conferences and workshops.
His work has also been shown in many locations around the western United States. He favors the work of Surrealists and Dadaists, but his multiple print compositions often depict vintage peoples and their mundane technologies.
This event is sponsored by North Sanpete Arts, Utah Heritage Highway 89, and Mt. Pleasant City.