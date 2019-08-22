SPRING CITY — Artists are preparing now for the annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Competition and artist studio tours that will bring artists and visitors flocking into Spring City for a chance to create or view masterpiece artistic works from Aug. 24-31.
Spring City Arts is the host for the 2019 event that begins for participating artists on Saturday, Aug. 24. The competition painting will continue through the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 30, and finished paintings are to be turned in by 2 p.m. that day.
Jeff Horn, a terrific and widely collected California based painter of outdoor landscapes, will serve as the judge of this year’s competition.
In the evening, at 7 p.m., a reception will be held to announce the award winners in the Spring City Arts Gallery, 79 South Main Street.
The morning of Saturday, Aug. 31, registered artists will participate in a “paint-out” event, with the finished paintings being sold at auction at the gallery, with bidding on-line and by phone, ending at 2:30 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to come early and watch the artists at work, then bid on and purchase the paintings they like the most. An exhibition and sale of works from the plein air competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be a great chance to add beautiful works by some remarkable artists to personal collections.
The annual Artist Studio Tour will be available from 10:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., that day. Tickets will be available at Spring City Arts Gallery from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. A map of participating artist studios is included with ticket purchase.
During the tour, participating artists will open their studios and galleries for ticket holders. Art will be on sale at most of the locales. A number of prominent artists are participating in the Artist Studio Tour.
About Plein Air
Plein air is a French expression which means “in the open air” and is particularly used to describe the act of painting outdoors, which is also called peinture sur le motif, “painting on the ground” in French.
Artists participating in the plein air event may paint anywhere in Sanpete County; its cities, farms, mountains and streams and of course in Spring City. Possible images include historic streets, structures, pastoral vistas, mountain and stream scenes and agricultural subjects.
Each competition participant may paint up to four plein air works for submission, following registration of blank canvases. All traditional plein air painting mediums are acceptable, but work must be created “en plein air” — painted outdoors, on-site, without the assistance of photography or technology. All paintings created during the competition will be available for purchase Saturday, Aug. 31.
Participating artists are competing for cash prizes — $1,500 for the winner, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. Honorable mention awards include a $100 cash prize.
A number of other cash and purchase awards will also be offered. If the Grand Prize winner is a past Grand Prize winner of our event, we will select an additional winner who is not a past Grand Prize winner.
About Spring City
Spring City, a bucolic small town and registered historic district located in the heart of Utah and is a favorite painting locale for many artists. The scenic, pastoral landscape lends itself to creativity and landscape painting.
Sanpete County is dotted with sheep, cattle, horses and agricultural operations, as well as historic buildings and towns. Artists love it for its beautiful countryside, majestic mountains and brilliant blue skies. Forbes magazine has recognized Spring City as one of America’s prettiest small towns.
About plein air event
Spring City Arts, a non-profit organization of artists working in Spring City and Sanpete County, is hosting these events. Zions Bank, the law firm of Durham Jones & Pinegar and Sanpete County Economic Development are sponsors.
Collectors interested in sponsoring purchase awards should contact Chris Anderson through the Spring City Arts website or facebook page.
For more information about the competition and images of artwork, or for announcements about bidding on and purchasing paintings online or by phone, visit www.springcityarts.com.