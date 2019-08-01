FAIRVIEW — Artists participating in the Third Annual Utah’s Beauty and Heritage Artwalk during Fairview Pioneer Days have had their entries judged and ribbons presented.
Highlighting this year’s event was the Walk of Honor which was a memorial for Sandra Johnson who passed in April this year and John Dalton who passed away three years ago. Both were artists who contributed greatly to the arts and examples of their artwork are on display.
During the opening ceremonies, Brandee Shelley, a granddaughter of Sandra Johnson, gave tribute to her grandmother and her contributions to art. This inspired Brandee to continue that tradition.
Sally Dalton, John Dalton’s widow, spoke of John’s dedication as an art teacher for 32 years and his ability to perform well in all art mediums.
A total of 49 artists, ages 16-87, participated in this year’s Artwalk, coming from Ogden, West Jordan, Helper, Salt Lake City and Emery and Sanpete Counties.
All of the artistic creations will continue to be on display until Thursday, Aug. 8, and some of the art is available for sale in the Fairview Museum of History and Art, 84 North 100 East. Summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday thru Saturday. For more information, call (435) 427-9216 or visit http://fairviewmuseum.org.
The art was judged in four categories; oil, watercolor, acrylic and photography. First place winners received blue ribbons, second received red and honorable mention received green.
Oil art
Autumn in Milburn, blue ribbon, by Cassandria Parsons; Utah Homestead, red ribbon, Susan Gallacher; Lakota Holyman, green ribbon, Evelyn Confer; Construction of the Manti Temple, green, Eric Heywood; Peaceful Moment, green, Donna Seager; and Flight of the Eagles, green, Lois Anderson.
Watercolor
Sheep in the Old House, blue, Susan Gallacher; Roses in the Window Mt. Pleasant, red, Wendy Hacking; Pasture Home, green, Natalie Bradley; Autumn at the Reservoir, green, Jan Fowler; Sego Lilies, green, Megan Wilson; and Warming Up, green, Mark Stewart.
Acrylic
Spring, blue, Jan Fowler; Geographic Center of Utah, red, Megan Wilson; Delicate Arch, red, Tiffany Mercer; Clean Clear Morning, green, Bonnie Vea; and Aspens on the Mountain, green, Miriam Stilson.
Photography
Mountain Rays, blue, Natalie Bradley; Flags and Horseshoe, red, Jon Hafen; Manti Temple, green, James Heywood; Kids Secrets, green, Cindy Akee; and Cool Harvest, green, Andy Hindes.