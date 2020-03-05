Aspen Village residents urged to attend meetings March 12

MT. PLEASANT—All residents living in Aspen Village, Mt. Pleasant, are encouraged to attend two important meetings on Thursday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m., followed by another meeting at 5 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant City Hall, 115 West Main.
The purpose of the 3:30 p.m. meeting is to discuss a $250,000 grant, plus matching funds from Mt. Pleasant City, to upgrade the water, sewer and roads in Aspen Village.
For example, this project will enable residents to have a water meter for their home. All residents need to know what this project will address and the coming construction efforts.
At 5 p.m., staff members from the Six County Association of Governments and representatives from banks and other lending institutions will be in attendance to help residents, if desired.
Those residents who are interested in making the transition from their current mobile home to a new manufactured home will have the opportunity to get answers to any questions they may have.
In addition, other housing information will be available, along with zoning ordinance information to help residents understand what can and cannot be done in the Aspen Village subdivision.
Mt. Pleasant Mayor Michael Olsen encourages all Aspen Village residents to make this set of meetings a priority and plan on being in attendance.