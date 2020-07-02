SPRING CITY—At Spring City’s June city council meeting, the council lifted the ban on setting off legal fireworks within the city limits. Families are now able to do fireworks at their homes on the nights of July 3-4 and July 23-24.
This will include only fireworks that are considered legal under current state law. Illegal fireworks include rockets, squib, firecrackers, Roman candles, sparklers, cannon or pistols.
Any person violating these provisions shall be deemed guilty of a class B misdemeanor. The city asks residents to exercise caution when lighting off family fireworks since conditions are dry and fire danger is high.