(NAPSI)—Many Americans may be surprised to learn that almost half their utility bill goes toward heating and cooling their home. Fortunately, the U.S. EPA’s ENERGY STAR Program offers resources to help you beat the heat — all while saving money and protecting the climate. Here’s how:
Maintain or upgrade
your HVAC system
Check your system’s air filters. A dirty air filter will make the system work harder to keep you cool, wasting energy. Filters should be inspected once a month during heavy use.
If your heating and cooling equipment is more than 10 years old or it needs frequent repairs, it may be time to consider a replacement. The ENERGY STAR Heating and Cooling Guide helps you navigate an HVAC equipment upgrade that will keep you comfortable and help you save money, year round. Visit www.energystar.gov/HVACguide.
Get a smart
thermostat
A WiFi-enabled smart thermostat automatically adjusts your home’s temperature settings for optimal performance. ENERGY STAR certified smart thermostats are independently certified, based on actual field data, to deliver energy savings.
Need a new
room AC?
On average, ENERGY STAR certified room air conditioners use 10 percent less energy and cost less than $70 per year to run.
You can find other savings tips at www.energystar.gov/cooling.