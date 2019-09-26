Bear wanders into Orem Sept. 18

SALT LAKE CITY-- A two-year-old male, chocolate colored, black bear wandered into Orem and caused a lot of excitement last Tuesday, Sept. 18, around 6 a.m., as it caused traffic issues along State Street.
Orem police responded along with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) personnel and were able to get it up into a tree by using noise from their police car sirens. Orem fire department, the department of public safety and local animal control also responded to help with the situation.
DWR personnel were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the tree, place it in a trap and relocated the bear to somewhere in the Wasatch Mountains. DWR biologists believe the bear may have come from the mountains east of Orem.
This situation is a great reminder that Utah is bear country. Be prepared when out hiking or camping. It's a good idea to carry bear spray and always keep campsites clear of food and trash.
Utah's mountains and forests are home to thousands of black bears. They often live in the same places that people camp, hike and build their houses. This poses a safety concern for both humans and bears.
If a bear obtains food from a home or campsite — even once — it may become aggressive in future attempts. This almost guarantees the bear will have to be destroyed. Fortunately, there are steps people can take to protect themselves and the bear.
Always camp and hike responsibly. Sloppy campers and hikers don't just endanger themselves, but also future visitors. Bears have amazing memories; they will return to a site repeatedly if they ate there at some point in the past.
When in bear country, people should always maintain a black bear-safe campsite. This means storing food, drinks and scented items securely (in a vehicle, a bear-safe container or a tree — but never in a tent).
Dispose of trash in bear-proof dumpsters, if available. Wipe down picnic tables and burn food off of stoves or grills. Pitch tents away from trails in the back country and always sleep inside a tent, trailer or RV.
Never approach or feed a bear and take precautions while hiking. Stay alert at dawn and dusk, when bears are more active and hike with a group, if possible.
Keep children in the center of the group and make noise while traveling through dense cover such as brush. Report bear sightings to a campground host, if available.
Especially, stay away from animal carcasses found while hiking. Store all food, trash and scented items (such as sunscreen) in airtight plastic bags.
Back at home, protect the home and property. If a bear enters the yard, give it lots of room and an obvious escape route — do not corner it. Black bears can quickly inflict thousands of dollars in property damage.
Homeowners can reduce or eliminate visits from bears by disposing of trash carefully in a secure location or bear-safe container. Put the trash out for pick-up in the morning, not the previous night and then clean the trash container regularly.
Homeowners can also use deterrents such as electric fencing or bear unwelcome mats (wood planks with nails or screws protruding) in front of doors or windows.
People may also want to install motion-activated lights or noisemakers, get one or more dogs or turn on garden hoses or sprinklers. Or be prepared to spray the bear with bear spray.
More information is available online at https://wildlife.utah.gov/living-with-bears.