I guess if we’re going to be stuck somewhere, holed up to one degree or another, there’s a lot of worse places to be than in Sanpete. I talked to a friend who is doing a “hard quarantine” in the Salt Lake area.
Getting out for a little walk and some fresh air at a nearby elementary school seems to be the best outing available to him right now.
My wife and I had our 41st wedding anniversary last week. We celebrated by going for a little drive and a hike. We needed to do something other than sit at home staring at each other and the TV. The dog staring at us was getting pretty creepy too.
That reminds me of this verse which I stole from somewhere and wrote it as a sentiment to a dog lover friend for his birthday a few days ago: “Roses are gray, Violets are gray; Everything is gray. I am a dog.”
Normally on a non-milestone anniversary, we get something to eat and then go to a movie. That’s actually still possible in Sanpete. The Basin Drive-In is open and the double cheeseburgers are sizzling off the grill.
Since new movies aren’t really available right now, they’re bringing back some of the fun movies of the past. Having a chance to see some of these shows again on the big screen is an unexpected pleasant by-product of these weird times we’re living in.
For our anniversary, we opted to just get some take-out food. (Since that’s really the only kind available.) Then we zipped up to Maple Canyon for a picnic and a hike. We skipped one of the Jurassic Park movies which was playing at the drive-in.
There were three other vehicles in the canyon They were all parked at mouth of Box Canyon. Further up, it was just us, the anniversary couple and our chaperone, Archer, the wonder Sheltie.
As important as it is, I suppose, I don’t like seeing the “bear information” signs when I’m out hiking around in the wild. I think the signs in Maple Canyon relate back to a couple of years ago when there was a “nuisance bear” in the campground area. I consider most bears nuisances unless I’m seeing them in a zoo or in Yellowstone National Park.
Call me a sissy or a chicken. Or call me a wise, prudent, old man. But when I’m unprotected, and see bears, cougars, or rappelling equipment, I think about dying before my time.
Anyway, when I see a bear sign out in the forest, I spend the rest of my hiking time being aware of and watching for rocks and branches that I could quickly pick up to use as defense. (The equivalent of bringing a knife to a gun fight.)
In Utah, with black bears being the only variety of bear in the state, playing dead is not the recommended behavior when attacked by a bear. Playing dead is the card you play when dealing with grizzlies and brown bears, if they attack you.
Interestingly, black bears are not always black. They can range from white (really? – yes) to every shade of brown, including cinnamon. (I’ve always loved cinnamon bears, even though they do get stuck in my teeth.)
There’s a lot to learn about bears. And I like doing my learning from a reasonable distance. I’m suddenly wondering why Utah’s hockey team is named the Grizzlies. I guess it’s easier for fans than having the team be called the “Black, Sometimes White or Brown or Cinnamon Bears.” That doesn’t fit well on a hat either.
In case you’re interested, the last known grizzly bear in Utah was killed in 1923. There is a rock cairn grave with a headstone, built by the Boy Scouts, for that bear in Northern Utah in the Cache National Forest. You may have heard of “Old Ephraim.”
He plagued sheepherders for years. When Frank Clark shot him, Old Ephraim stood 10 feet tall and weighed 1100 pounds. The bear’s skull was sent off to The Smithsonian. I gather it has been preserved there.
Oh, and by the way, grizzly bears and brown bears are essentially the same bear, depending on where they live. I know, it’s confusing.
Since our anniversary outing went so well, we decided to go out for a walk in the wilds several times last week. Palisade State Park doesn’t have bear signs posted, so while we were there, I thought about rattlesnakes. (Even though it’s a little early for them)
Gunnison Reservoir area isn’t known for bears, so I thought about rabid bats and coyotes. It was dark by the time we finished our hike.
Manti Canyon does have bear sightings, but I chose to think about mountain lions. The last cougar we saw was in Salt Creek Canyon last year. (Unless you count being on BYUs campus.)
Well, this piece wasn’t really intended to be primarily about bears. It was going to be about hiking in general. But sometimes these columns seem to go where they want to go. I guess I’ll go back and change this column’s title and be done with it.