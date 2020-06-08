Those warm, lazy summer days are just about here. And even though the calendar says there are a couple of weeks before summer begins, already the temperatures have been soaring.
When it’s “too hot,” people find themselves lacking energy to do simple things. Like eat. But food is the staff of life and keeps people healthy and energized.
Beyond the ubiquitous bowl of potato salad, the delights of summer dining often go international for flavor and flair. Trying something new and different for a cool dinner or outdoor picnic satisfies creativity while rewarding the senses and impressing the family.
So, for those who are out of ideas for “what’s for dinner,” a few fresh recipes can create intrigue and stimulate the appetite.
Cold soups
- Gazpacho, a classic Spanish soup made with tomatoes and vegetables. Pungent and spicy, it is made in a blender and chilled for a few hours before serving.
- Vichyssoise, a creamed potato leek soup, was originally introduced to America in the summer of 1917 by French chef Louis Diat. This silky and delicate soup is served cold and is popular at luncheons.
Great grains
- Tabouli is a Mediterranean salad made with cracked bulgur wheat, cucumbers and tomatoes cooled with fresh mint leaves and drizzled with a lemon garlic dressing. Substitute grains like quinoa or wheatberry for a different texture. Exotic grains are undergoing a kind of renaissance due to their healthy qualities and versatility.
South of the border
- Ceviche is loaded with shrimp, avocados, tomatoes and cucumbers all marinated in fresh lime juice. You can use cooked or raw shrimp in this Mexican shrimp cocktail, which is served over crisp tostadas or with tortilla chips.
Salad as an entree
- Cobb Salad isa composed salad with bacon, avocado, chicken breast, tomato and hardboiled eggs arranged on a bed of lettuce and served with a homemade Dijon vinaigrette. Blue cheese crumbles are sometimes added, and, of course, any favorite dressing can be substituted.
- Caesar Salad, in its original form, was prepared and served tableside. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons are doused with a wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing to make this salad a meal.
- Chef Salad is a traditionally American salad that combines hard boiled eggs, several varieties of meats such as ham, turkey, roast beef or chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce and cucumbers.
It is gorgeous and is usually presented with the ingredients aesthetically placed on a dish before it is tossed with any favorite dressing.
Spiralized vegetables
- Zoodles are low-carb, healthy, gluten-free noodles made from spiralized zucchini. Toss them with fresh diced vegetables and dressing for a crunchy summer salad or use them as a pasta option in any recipe. Lightly sautéed with olive oil and minced garlic and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, these provide a quick, satisfying side dish or main meal.
- Root vegetables like beets or carrots are great spiralized since their crunchy texture and lively color make them super in summer salads that are either sweet and spicy or tangy and savory. They can be used raw or lightly sautéed.
Wraps
- Lettuce wraps made with crunchy romaine leaves are cool and satisfying. Fill leaves with chicken, tuna salad, meats, cheese or egg salad. Serve with some freshly sliced tomatoes dressed with vinaigrette for a cool lunch or dinner.
Half of the fun of creative summer cooking can be found in the search for the perfect exotic dish. The internet is a great source for cooking blogs, websites and inspiration.
Allrecipes.com, for instance, has thousands of recipes that are rated by people who have tried them. Stonesoup is a blog aimed at helping folks eat healthier.6-Ingredient Recipes and Simple Meal Plans improve health and allow cooks to enjoy preparing dinner.
The library is a great source of literature on cooking, and the librarians can help in sourcing cookbooks. (Mt. Pleasant’s Carnegie Library has gone back to regular hours.)
Lastly, Amazon.com has a vast offering of cookbooks. Their books from “America’s Test Kitchen”are a special collection of the very best recipes from the “America's Test Kitchen” TV show. All the book offerings on Amazon are consumer rated, which is helpful in choosing the best cookbooks.