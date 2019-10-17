Beck’s Home Furnishings receives Dealer of the Year Award

DALLAS– Beck’s Home Furnishings, of Mt. Pleasant, was named the 2019 BrandSource Dealer of the Year for the Rocky Mountain Region and honored for their commitment to excellence in the retail industry at the BrandSource National Convention and Expo at the Gaylord Texan on Aug. 25, in Dallas, TX.
Co-owners Mark and Laura Beck and Appliance Manager Janiel Sego were honored at the buying group’s annual awards ceremony, which was held amid the hoopla of its four-day convention.
Beck’s began in the late 1950s, selling and servicing TVs for the Sanpete community. Over time, and through its association with BrandSource, an independent retailer co-op, it added premium-brand appliances, furniture and mattresses to its assortment, all supported by its professional sales, delivery and installation services.
What hasn’t changed through the years, however, is Beck’s commitment to customer service, which remains the company’s No. 1 priority.
The BrandSource Dealer of the Year awards are presented annually to a member who has shown continued support of BrandSource and its direct suppliers. The Dealer of the Year must support the group by attending regional meetings as well as national events such as the Convention and Summit.
The 14 winners, which were selected by each region’s membership, demonstrate a continued commitment to excellence in the retail industry and to their fellow BrandSource dealers.
For more information, visit Beck’s Home Furnishings at 14 West Main, Mt. Pleasant. Store Hours are Monday — Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., or call: (435) 462-2698, email: sales@shopbecks.com or shop online at www.shopbecks.com.
About BrandSource
BrandSource is the leading merchandising organization for independent appliance, home furnishings and consumer tech dealers. Its parent company, AVB, is a $19.5 billion member-driven co-op that provides merchandising, financing and digital marketing services to nearly 5,000 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada.
BrandSource’s sister divisions and affiliates include ProSource (consumer tech and custom integration); TRIB Group (rent-to-own); Mega Group (Canada); and HFA Buying Source, serving home furnishings dealers nationwide.