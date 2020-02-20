Big band jazz concert set Feb. 25

EPHRAIM— Snow College Big Band presents a concert of original compositions and arrangements by guest composer Kyle Athayde on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m., in the Jorgensen Concert Hall, Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 300 East Center, Ephraim. Tickets available online at www.snow.edu/academics/fineart/ or call (435) 283-7472.
Kyle Athayde’s pieces have been commissioned by universities, schools and performing groups around the country, as well as by the Canadian Brass, New York Trumpet Ensemble, Manhattan School of Music Trumpet Ensemble and the San Francisco Conservatory Brass Choir.
Athayde arranged the music for the halftime show for the University of California at Berkeley Marching Band in their final performance of the 2013 season. He has also written for the New York Sinfonietta and many other performing and educational groups.
He is an active educator across the country, and is the director of curriculum at the Lafayette Summer Music Workshop in California. His big band, “The Kyle Athayde Dance Party” is acclaimed for its versatility in the wide scope of styles it performs.