MANTI — The last three days of the Bigger, Better, Bluer Sanpete County Fair (SCF) will provide two RMPRA rodeos and the bigger, badder and faster demolition derby. Of course there are several other activities to participate in and have fun with such as the carnival, exhibit buildings, talent shows, showmanship classes, car and tractor show, mud fun, beef feast, horse pulls and the Mammoth Parade.
Thursday, Aug. 22
This will be a big day for the fair as it starts off with the hog market classes at 8 a.m., then sheep market at 10:30 a.m.
The Exhibit Building and small animal barn will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
From 12 noon-5:30 p.m., small animal entries will be accepted along with small animal poster contest entries.
At 12:30 p.m., the goat market classes begin, then beef market at 3 p.m., to be followed by open heifer market.
Brown’s Amusements carnival midway will come alive at 4 p.m., along with Fun on the Farm and the Local Talent show. The talent show will perform at the pavilion until 6 p.m. Fun on the Farm opens from 4 until 7 p.m.
A Cowboy Mounted Shooting exhibition is part of the rodeo pre-show and begins in the main arena at 6 p.m. The Rodeo Grand Entry will occur at 6:45 p.m. and the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association (RMPRA) rodeo featuring Broken Heart Rodeo Company begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Friday, Aug. 23
Friday begins at 8 a.m., when the small animal barn opens. On this day there will be showmanship classes held in the livestock barn. At 8 a.m., the swine showmanship classes, then at 10 a.m., the dairy showmanship classes. Also at 10 a.m., the rabbit, poultry and pigeon judging, which is open to the public, will take place in the small animal building.
The Exhibit Building will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The sheep showmanship classes are at 11:30 a.m., followed by goat showmanship at 2 p.m., in the livestock barn.
Also at 2 p.m., the open class pet show will be held at the pavilion. At 3 p.m., Brown’s Amusements midway carnival will re-open for the day.
The beef showmanship classes will be held at 3 p.m., at the livestock barn.
From 4 to 6 p.m., local talent will entertain the crowds at the pavilion and Fun on the Farm will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.
The bigger, badder, faster Demolition Derby, that everyone looks forward to — will begin with lots of noise, smoke and excitement in the arena at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The last day of the fair will be full of activities beginning with the Livestock Buyers Breakfast at 8 a.m. and the small animal barn will open. All entries for the Annual Car and Tractor Show will need to be turned in by 10 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the ever-popular Mud Volleyball competition play-offs will take place at the pit. The event is limited to eight teams. To register a team, contact Steve or Tina Roberts at (435) 851-7437 or (435) 851-2550 before Monday, Aug. 19.
A special tribute to Willie the Clown will be held at 9:45 a.m., at the pavilion. It will be followed by the annual Sanpete County Junior Livestock Auction at 10 a.m., at the show ring in the livestock barn. Come and support these young people by purchasing one of their animals.
Also at 10 a.m., the car and tractor show begins at 500 North Main, Manti. Vehicles will be on display until 4 p.m., when the car show awards will be presented.
Local talent performances will take place at the pavilion from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 11 a.m., the Exhibit Building will open and remain open until 8 p.m. Fun on the Farm will be open until 5 p.m.
The Cattlemen’s Association Beef Feast will be available for a fee at 12 noon, at the pavilion. Also at noon, Brown’s Amusements midway and carnival will open, while over in the small animal barn, the small animal awards will be presented.
At 1 p.m., the horse pull competition will be held in the arena. At 2 p.m., the pie eating contest will be held in the pavilion. Then at 3 p.m., watch the kids, ages 3 to 10, dash for prizes in the Mud Scramble at the pit next to Fun on the Farm.
The Mammoth Parade led by Clair and Arla Otten as grand marshals and Terry C. Rigby as 2019 Sanpete County King Cowboy begins at 5 p.m. on Main Street, Manti.
At 5 p.m., those who brought small animals for the exhibits need to remember to pick them up.
Then the grand, last night of the fair kicks off in the arena with a Cowboy Mounted Shooting exhibition at 7 p.m., followed by the grand entry at 7:45 p.m. and the premier RMPRA Broken Heart Rodeo Company at 8 p.m.