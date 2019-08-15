MANTI — The 2019 Sanpete County Fair is Bigger, Better and Bluer than it ever has been in the past. Many fun activities, events and exhibits will be presented from now through Saturday, Aug. 24.
Activities will include many 4-H presentations including a horse show, livestock, small animals and exhibits of all sorts. Those who like to rodeo will find a junior rodeo and two nights of big time RMPRA rodeo action.
Entertainers, Whistle Nut and Ole will provide comic relief and rider safety for the rodeos. Horses will be put to the test during the annual horse pull competition. There will be Cowboy Mounted Shooting and the annual Cattleman’s Association Beef Dinner.
In the mechanized excitement category, motorcycle riders will tackle the Sanpete Extreme Moto and the bigger, badder, faster demolition derby. Be sure to include the Fireman’s Challenge where water can win and be on the watch for cool vehicles in the car show.
Carnival rides will be at the fair, Fun on the Farm, mud volleyball and mud scramble will be fun, local talent will perform and the pie eating contest will happen.
A live concert featuring Dave Stamey and special guests Manystrings and Co. will provide a musical performance to remember and don’t forget the mammoth parade on Manti Main Street.
Unless listed otherwise, all events take place at the Sanpete County Fairgrounds, 500 North State Street, Manti.
Rodeo, event tickets
It is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance for Xtreme Moto Racing, rodeos, demolition derby and carnival. Tickets are available online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com/. Tickets will also be sold at the Fair Grounds Ticket Booth through Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Tickets for the Dave Stamey and Manystrings concert will be sold at the door of the event.
This week’s schedule is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 15
Rodeo entry contestants who wish to participate may call the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association (RMPRA) office today to register between 1 and 7 p.m., at (719) 696-8740 or online at www.rmpraonline.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Western Horse 4-H program horse show takes place this morning. Show participants will register at 8 a.m., followed by the horse test at 8:30 a.m. The actual horse show begins at 9 a.m., in the fairgrounds arena.
From 1 to 5 p.m., the Open Class and 4-H entries will be accepted at the Exhibit Building.
Signup and cooking begins at 2 p.m., for everyone’s favorite event, the Dutch Oven Cook-Off competition. This year, contestants will have the option of making a main dish, bread, side dish, dessert, or all four. Sign-up at the pavilion.
Judging begins at 4:30 p.m., with plates of food for sale at 5 p.m., at the pavilion. For more information, email Matt or Brandi Reber at rebers6@gmail.com or call (435) 201-0590.
At 6 p.m., the Junior Rodeo will take place with free admission for spectators, so head on over to the arena and watch these up-and-coming cowboys as they compete in mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, junior and senior barrels and greased pig chases.
Monday, Aug. 19
Open Class baked goods and fresh produce will be accepted at the Exhibit Building from 3 to 6 p.m. No garden entries will be accepted at that time. Make sure entries are covered with plastic.
At 5 p.m., the 4-H livestock barn set up and test will take place. Then at 7 p.m., Western Music Hall of Fame cowboy singer, songwriter and entertainer Dave Stamey will perform with special guests Manystrings & Co. on stage at Manti High School, 100 West 500 North. Tickets are available at the door.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
4-H gardening and baked goods will be accepted at the Exhibit Building from 8 to 9 a.m. Then the building will be closed for judging.
Sanpete Xtreme Moto jumps into the fairgrounds arena featuring pro motorcycle racers as they take on jumps, rocks, mud, logs and other obstacles while racing for over $5,000 in cash and prizes. Gates open at 4 p.m., qualifying rounds at 5 p.m., followed by the main event at 8 p.m.
All seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://sanpetecountyfair.jubileetix.com.
Wednesday, Aug.21
Open Class florals and plants will be accepted at the Exhibit Building from 9 to 11 a.m. The exhibit building will then be open for viewing from 2 to 7 p.m.
From 5 to 7 p.m., weigh-in and receiving for lamb, goat, swine and market beef will take place. At 7 p.m. that evening, stick around to watch the Fireman’s Challenge organized by the Junior Fair Board.
Also at 7 p.m., an exhibitor meeting will be held at the livestock barn. Then livestock judging will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.