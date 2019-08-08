BLM extends bid date for off-range corrals

WASHINGTON — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) continues to seek contractors to provide corral space for wild horses and burros gathered from public rangelands in the West.
The deadline for bids has been extended and bids will now be accepted through Sept. 16, 2019 (3 p.m. Eastern Time).
The BLM will award contracts to facilities in the states of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming that can accommodate 500—3,500 wild horses and burros in safe, humane conditions. Corrals will serve as short-term holding and preparation facilities for animals to be transferred to off-range pastures or adoption and sale locations further east.
All facilities must be within 10 hours drive time of regional herd management areas. Specifically, facilities in Utah must be east of I-15 and north of I-70. Facilities up to 35 miles outside these boundaries may also be considered.
Facilities must also be staffed by personnel with knowledge, skill and ability to safely handle wild horses and burros, and be capable of providing appropriate veterinary care.
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-seeks-bids-range-corrals-wild-horses-and-burros-0.
To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, visit www.blm.gov/whb.
