BLM offers Christmas tree permits for non-commercial use across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas and holiday trees on public lands.
On Nov. 4, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Utah will begin selling non-commercial permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper, and fir trees. Permits are available for purchase during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays, at the following locations:
Permits may be purchased at the Salt Lake Field Office, 2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT 84119.
For cost and more information, call (801) 977-4300.
- This year, the Salt Lake Field Office added four new Christmas tree units due to high demand. The office also sells tree cutting permits for the Fillmore Field Office and BLM-managed lands in Elko County, Nevada.
Tags are available at the following area offices:
Richfield Field Office, 150 East 900 North, Richfield, UT 84701, beginning Nov. 5, limited to two trees, Pinyon pine or Juniper, per household. For cost or more information, call (435) 896-1500.
Price Field Office, 125 South 600 West, Price, UT 84501, beginning Nov. 18, limited to five trees, Pinyon pine or Juniper, per household. For cost or more information call (435) 636-3600.
Early season cutting is advised as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable. Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains. The BLM recommends using a four-wheel drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations. Stay on designated roads and trails and respect private property boundaries. Let someone know where you are planning to go and the approximate time you will return.
Remember to carry a cell phone, bring additional warm clothing, gloves, boots, a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack. Carry a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, axe or handsaw, and a rope to secure your tree. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season!
Additional information about BLM Utah Christmas tree permits is available online at: www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits.
