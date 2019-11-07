BLM schedules prescribed burn on Reservation Ridge

WEST VALLEY CITY — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) West Desert District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of 1,205 acres in the Reservation Ridge area between late-October and mid-November, when conditions allow. The project area is located in Utah County, approximately 42 miles east of Spanish Fork on Highway 6.
“In the last 16 years, over one million acres of BLM-managed lands in Utah have been treated through the implementation of hazardous fuels reduction projects,” said BLM West Desert District Manager Kevin Oliver. “The BLM is committed to managing wildfire risks by creating fire-resilient landscapes which help our firefighters be successful and safe.”
In 2018, 486,063 acres of land in Utah burned in wildfires. The Reservation Ridge fuels project will reduce encroaching conifer stands, regenerate aspen stands, and restore ecosystem conditions that will reduce the potential for high-intensity wildfire.
In addition, the BLM expects the project to result in an increase in the variety of vegetation types, provide for healthier watersheds and improve habitat for terrestrial and avian wildlife.
Prescribed burns take place when fuel moisture, weather, and smoke dispersal ranges align to create favorable conditions. Ground and air support will be used in fire ignition.
Even with perfect conditions, smoke will still be visible during the burn and is expected to remain in the area during the evening and early morning. Fire crews will be monitoring and securing the area to ensure any residual fire is extinguished.
In partnership with the State of Utah and U.S. Forest Service, the BLM encourages the public to take the “Spark Change” pledge and help Utah reduce or eliminate wildfires. For Spark Change information, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/SparkChangeUtahGov.
For more information on the prevention order, contact Jhen Williams at (801) 977-4300. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (DD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.
