BLM seeks public comment on proposed wild horse management near Price

PRICE — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Price Field Office is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment (EA) analyzing a proposed wild horse gather, removal and the use of contraception on horses in the Range Creek Herd Management Area (HMA).
The Range Creek HMA is located in Carbon County, approximately 20 miles northeast of Price, in the Tavaputs Plateau. It consists of approximately 55,000 acres of federal, state and private lands.
The Appropriate Management Level (AML) for this HMA has been established at 75-125 wild horses. The HMA has a current estimated population of 282 horses, which is projected to increase to about 338 horses as a result of foals born in 2019.
The EA analyzes the use of fertility control, sex ratio adjustments and periodic removal of horses over a 10-year period to maintain the AML within the HMA.
The analysis also includes emergency stabilization and restoration of land affected by wildfires, impacts due to over-population of wild horses, impacts to vegetation treatment, actions to comply with Utah Rangeland Health and Standards and other topics.
The draft EA, including maps, is available online at http://bit.ly/RangeCreekEA.
Written comments will be accepted by letter, email or online through ePlanning until close of business (5 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time) on August 12.
Comments should reference Range Creek Herd Management Area and be as specific as possible. Special attention will be given to those comments that contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action.
Comments containing only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM’s decision-making process. Multiple comments containing the same information will be responded to once.
Written comments may be submitted by mail, email or online using ePlanning. Mail comments to: BLM Price Field Office, Attn: Mike Tweddell, 125 S 600 W, Price, Utah 84501 or email to: blm_ut_pr_whb@blm.gov or visit ePlanning online at: http://bit.ly/RangeCreekEA.
Those who provide comments are advised that their entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. This includes the commenters address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information, if it is included in their comments.
While those commenting can ask that the BLM withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.
For additional EA specific information, please contact Mike Tweddell at (435) 636-3600. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Information Relay Service (FIRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.
For more information about the Utah Wild Horse & Burro Program, visit www.BLM.gov/WHB.