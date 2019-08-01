Bluegrass Festival features free workshops, quilt show

SPRING CITY — Music and art workshops have been added to the Bluegrass and Folk Festival set for this weekend in Spring City. In addition, a quilt show will again be presented to show some of the recent expert craftsmanship of local quilters. Admission is free for the workshops and quilt show.
The quilt show is a two-day event on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days, in the ballroom, at the Spring City Community Center, 100 East 45 South.
Three, one hour, workshops will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Spring City Arts Gallery, 79 South Main. Bluegrass music is the focus of two of the workshops and one focuses on art. The schedule will be as follows:
11 a.m., Musician Ryan Tilby, will do a presentation on how to improvise in Bluegrass.
1 p.m., the Sorensen/Hall Family Band will reveal how they have perpetuated Bluegrass music as a family.
3 p.m., Artist Ken Baxter will do a painting demonstration.
The public is welcome to attend these free workshops.