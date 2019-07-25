Bluegrass, Folk Festival set Aug. 2-3

SPRING CITY — The annual Bluegrass and Folk Festival is returning to Spring City on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, at the Spring City Community Center and city park, 100 East 50 South.
There will be music, art, craft vendors, food, quilt show, activities for kids, a motor show and much more. So bring the whole family to enjoy great music and a couple of fun days in Spring City. Tickets for the event may be purchased online at https://springcitybluegrass.org/tickets/.
This year, 3hattrio, Molly in the Mineshaft, Lincoln Highway, Mary Kaye and Millie, Matt Harding Band, Snow Bluegrass and many more performers are scheduled on Friday and Saturday. To see the full list or for festival details, visit www.springcitybluegrass.org.
Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a Motor Show will be held displaying classic motorcycles, cars, trucks and tractors. Persons interested in entering a vehicle into the motor show are encouraged to participate. There are no entry fees. If it runs, pulled or pushed, bring it!
Any car, truck, tractor, or motorcycle older than 1977 that is entered into the show will get one free ticket to the MUSIC portion of the festival. Judging will be overall, first, second and third place prizes. For Motor Show information call Jhan Miller (801) 891-0754.
A quilt exhibit to highlight locally made quilts will be at the festival for attendees to peruse. An art exhibit will be on display and music and art workshops held at the Spring City Arts Gallery, 79 South Main Street.
A variety of great food will be available provided by Aloha Joe’s, and food is also available in town at the Roots 89 Grill, 76 South Main Street; and Das Café, 33 North Main Street.
On Friday, only the Suzy Thai Food Truck will be on site and then, on Saturday only, there will be a chuck-wagon Tumbleweed Cafe serving traditional Dutch oven fare on site as well. So come hungry and enjoy some food along with the music.