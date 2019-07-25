MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 15
Jeanne E. McCartney, Hurricane, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of intoxication, disorderly conduct, interfering with arresting officer and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $1,730.
July 16
Charlotte Joy Dubisar, Mr. Pleasant, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of controlled substance prohibited acts. Bail was set at $3,900.
Kyle Evan Larsen, Ephraim, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Juab County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $370.
Ty Larell Larsen, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Box Elder Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $350.
July 17
Jennifer Lyn Allred, Spring City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of three counts of distribution of controlled substance. Bail was set at $300,000.
July 19
Michael Cameron, Lehi, was arrested in Spring City by the Spring City Police Department on charges of failure to disclose identity and assault. Bail was set at $1,750.
Mackay Thomas Stephens, Fountain Green, was arrested in the Juab County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Sanpete and two Washington Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $2,310.
Cassandra Broadbent, Gunnison, was arrested ion Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of expired or no driver’s license and no insurance. Bail was set at $600.
July 21
Joseph Allen Searle, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, speed and open container. Bail was set at $1,810.