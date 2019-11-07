MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Oct. 28
Brandie K. McClain, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charges of controlled substance prohibited acts. Bail was set at $5,000.
Oct. 29
Alysia Marie Fonville, Mayfield, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of DUI and speeding. Bail was set at $1,580.
Oct. 30
Jontiez D. Brooks, Chicago Ridge, IL; was arrested in Moroni by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of speeding, reckless driving and prohibited passing. Bail was set at $920.
William Matthew Brunell, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,000.
Richard Talen Foot, Santaquin, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of unlawful use of financial transaction card. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Colton Hunter McFarland, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of possessions of marijuana and controlled substance; and a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $7,630.
Oct. 31
Larry Trent Edmunds, Spring City, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Fourth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Nov. 1
Ahutoa Maele Afa, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, speeding, failure to stop at stop sign, expires or no driver’s license and open container. Bail was set at $2,010.
Nov. 3
Kevvonn Jerrick Kaye, Holladay, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Snow College Police Department on charges of two counts of sale or supply of alcohol to minors and intoxication. Bail was set at $4,120.
Wailond Alexander Lewis, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of forcible sexual abuse, assault and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $11,220.