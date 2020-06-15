MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
June 8
Kevin Joshua Coleman, Spanish Fork, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
Coty Ray Newman, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Nephi City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $175.
Ruth Tueresa Lewis, Manti, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on a charge of AP&P 3 day RIM Saction. No bail was set.
June 9
Meagan Wolfe, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container, changing lanes, stopping, turning prohibited and failure to obey signs. Bail was set at $1,810.
June 10
Mickelle Sue Stavros, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts of possession of schedule I/II, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful conduct as well as an Orem Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $9,235.
June 11
Anthony Joseph Smith, Fillmore, was arrested in Moroni by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of disorderly conduct and intoxication. Bail was set at $370.
Tammy Pass, Fillmore, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of disorderly conduct and intoxication. Bail was set at $370.
Raymond Todd, Benton, Arkansas, was arrested on Highway 28 and milepost 34.5 by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of speeding, reckless Driving, failure to stop at officers signal/fleeing and open container. Bail was set at $5,910.
June 12
Brieanna Emily Nordell, Taylorsville, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 3rd District Court warrant – Salt Lake City, a Midvale Justice Court warrant, a Murray Justice Court warrant and a 3rd District Court warrant – Tooele. Bail was set at $11,800.
Jesse David Walker, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule I/II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,650.
June 14
Deana Marie Prows, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, intoxication and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $2,630.