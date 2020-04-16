MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
April 8
Keston Thomas Davis, Moroni, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of assault, criminal mischief and possessions of a controlled substanc3e and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,380.
Harvey Jason Gleason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
April 9
Luis Ricardo Jauregui, Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Spring City Police Department on charges of assault and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $5,000.
Bradley Bourk, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on an Adult Probation and Parole 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
April 12
Francisco Martinez, Centerfield, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of two counts of retail theft and false identification to police. Bail was set $1,530.