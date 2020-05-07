MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
April 27
Scott Faux Rasmussen, Fountain Green, was arrested on Big Hollow Road by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container, possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,930.
April 29
Ezekial Gilbert Neal, Sheep Springs, NM; was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault with dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $10,350.
May 1
Derek Tom Alvey, Ramona, CA; was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and a Santaquin Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $11,978.
May 2
Nathan Stubbs Timpson, Centennial Park, AZ: was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of lane travel provision, open container, DUI and a Washington County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,895.
Michael D. Bell, Draper, was arrested on State Road 28 Milepost 5 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Fourth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
May 3
Pedro Miquel Smith, Richfield, was arrested in Sterling by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container, lane travel provision, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance in a correctional facility, revocation, suspension, denied driver’s license, head light violation and no insurance. Bail was set at $9,390.