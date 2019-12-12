MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Dec. 3
Megan Boynton, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of driving on suspension, no insurance and a Santaquin Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,467.
Michael Doctor, Spanish Fork, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
Aric Perkins, Richfield, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $100,000.
Aubrey Robb, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on a West Jordan Third District and two Ogden Second District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $25,000.
Mickelle Stavros, Spanish Fork, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Devon Stettler, West Valley City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the UHP on a Sandy Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $680.
Dec. 4
Christopher Hansen, St. George, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on an Arizona Warrant. No bail was set.
Andre Yocom, Lehi, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI, unsafe lane of travel, expired or no license and glue sniffing. Bail was set at $1,790.
Dec. 5
Sarah Eliason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $10,000.
Dec. 6
Monico Fields, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Fourth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $5,000.
I’Uogafa Sagote, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of mail theft. Bail was set at $1,950.
Dec. 7
Darrell Jay Waters, Fairview, was arrested in Spring City by the Spring City Police Department on a Sanpete Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $275.
Dec. 8
Derek Tom Alvey, Fairview, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on Fourth District, Provo Justice and Spanish Fork Warrants. Bail was set at $5,300.