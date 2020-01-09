MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Dec. 21
Cy Spencer, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of obstruction of justice, DUI, open container, possessions of marijuana/spice and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,220.
Dec. 22
Alicia Hewitt, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of assault, possessions of methamphetamine and paraphernalia; and obstruction of justice. Bail was set at $8,700.
Ryker Paul Hewitt, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of possessions of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,680.
Aubrey Marie Robb, Moroni, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on warrant of commitment 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
William Morris Winters, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of possession of marijuana, speed contest and expired registration. Bail was set at $1,230.
Dec. 24
Briana Kaela Vazquez, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of assault and domestic violence in presence of child. Bail was set at $3.070.
Kelsie Marie Averett, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on the charge of assault and on an Ogden District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,740.
Wyatt Lamar Parker, Spring City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Third District West Jordan Court Warrants. Bail was set at $7,500.
Dec. 25
Larry Lynndel Cox, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Moroni Police Department on charges of aggravated assault and discharging of firearm. Bail was set at $5,290.
Dec. 27
JoAnn Stebbing, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts assault and violation of protective order. Bail was set at $4,090.
Dec. 28
John Jared Monson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of child abuse. Bail was set at $1,950.
Ryan Scott Eliason, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Fountain Green Police Department on charges of telephone harassment, harassment, threats of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,720.
Dec. 30
Shauna Bork, West Valley City, was arrested on State Road 28 by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of possession of schedule I/II and marijuana; open container, tampering with evidence, labeling/packaging of controlled substance. Bail was set at $6,730.
James Mills, West Valley City, was arrested on State Road 28 by the UHP on charges of DUI, speeding, possessions of methamphetamine, marijuana; revocation, suspended or denied driver’s license, felon in possession of weapon and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $9,790.
Travis Cloyd Pearson, Hanksville, was arrested in the Sevier County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Sixth District and Wayne County Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $7,500.
Dec. 31
Dustin Frutos, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of marijuana and paraphernalia; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to minor, criminal trespass and interfering with arresting officer. Bail was set at $1,600.
Jan. 1
Randy Beal, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of assault. Bail was set at $1.070.
Jan. 2
Joseph Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of possession of Schedule I/II and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $5,850.
Rita Ann Woodside, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, possessions of paraphernalia, suboxine; using controlled substance no lawfully prescribed and revoked, suspended or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $10,600.
Zachary Sherwood Whitlock, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of domestic assault. Bail was set at $1.070.
Jan. 4
Jackson Blauer, Manti, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI with prior conviction, failure to stop for officer, reckless driving, open container, operate on right side of road, right-of-way, stop signs; alcohol restricted and possession of weapon while under the influence. Bail was set at $14,030.
Jan. 5
Andrew Steve Hohosh, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on Carbon County and Wellington Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $700.
Jayston Dennis Sorensen, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of assault and domestic assault in presence of child. Bail was set at $3,020.