MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
June 22
Beau James Davidson, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $4,580.
Niccole Jane Tolman, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possessions with intent to distribute THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and a 4th District Court – American Fork warrant. Bail was set at $10,680.
Kenneth Wayne Lund, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on an AP&P 72-hour hold and a charge of obstructing justice. Bail was set at $1,950.
David Alan Wilson, of Payson, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a charge of assault. Bail was set at $1,070.
June 23
Luis Ricardo Jauregui, of Spring City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Travis David Sweat, of Chester, was arrested on Highway 89 at Mile Post 259 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container and lane travel provision. Bail was set at $1,740.
Keith Eric Matthews, of West Jordan, was arrested at the Emery County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intoxication/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault/assault in the presence of a child, and possessions/use of weapon while under influence. No bail was set.
June 24
Kimberly Denece Bronson, of Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of damage to a communication device, intoxication/threats of violence, child abuse, domestic assault in the presence of a child, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an arresting officer/72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Larry Trent Edmunds, of Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury. No bail was set.
Mickelle Sue Stavros, of Spanish Fork, was arrested in Spanish Fork by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $1,950.
Dillon Q. Simons, of Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by Adult Probation and Parole on a 2nd District Court – Farmington warrant. No bail was set.
June 27
Thomas William Nugent, of Lake Forest, Illinois, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal mischief and assault. Bail was set at $3,020.
Coty Ray Newman, of Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child x2 and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,650.
Kevin Michael Olsen, of Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of assault. Bail was set at $1,070.