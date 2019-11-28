MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Nov. 18
Erick Ponce, Ephraim was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and obstructing justice. Bail was set at $16,950.
Nov. 19
Veronica Cadena, Mayfield, was arrested in Mayfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of child abuse. Booked and released for court.
Ty Larell Larsen, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Second District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
Brian Lynn Terry, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
Nov. 20
Austin David Neilson, Manti, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of no insurance, driving on suspension, muffler requirements and an Ephraim City Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $3,095.
Nov. 21
Ramon Elias Tejada, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts of child abuse and damage to a communication device. Bail was set at $12,543.
Nov. 22
Chastity Lee Cravens, Manti, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of issuing a bad check. Booked and released for court.
Tuakimoana Pulotu Leota, Ephraim, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts of child abuse. Bail was set at $20,000.
Nov. 23
Albert Edward Antelope, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of intoxication and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $370.
Nov. 24
Fidel Lopez, Indianola, was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Sanpete Justice and Third District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $9,610.
Steve Kerry Miller, Spring City, was arrested in Sanpete County by the UHP on charges of DUI and speed contest. Bail was set at $1,960.
Risa Anne Wilford, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of assault and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $4,240.