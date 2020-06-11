MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
June 1
Briana Mariah Nelson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of revocation, suspended or denied driver’s license; possessions of marijuana, controlled substance and paraphernalia; and a 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $4.060.
Brandon Bruce Tahy, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, assault, intoxication and domestic violence in presence of a child. Bail was set at $4,070.
Michael Janerro Hartnell, Hideaway Valley, was asrreste4d in Hideaway Valley by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first degree murder and possession of firearm by restricted person. No bail was set.
Jeremy Robert Walters, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of drug paraphernalia and marijuana; two counts possession of controlled substance, 72-hour hold, and a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
June 2
Steven Don Sorensen, Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Michael Richard Spencer, Monticello, was arrested in the San Juan County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
June 3
Dallas Roy England, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Warrant of Commitment. No Bail was set.
Kenneth Wayne Lund, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour RIM Sanction. No bail was set.
June 5
Cash Dell Christiansen, Mayfield, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Warrant of Commitment. No bail was set.
June 6
Connie Riley, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $1,510.
Marcus Anthony Davis, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of two counts assault. Bail was set at $2,140.