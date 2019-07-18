MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 8
Daniel L. Platt, Indianola, was arrested in Indianola by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of obstructing justice, failure to disclose identity and closed fire season burning prohibited. Bail was set at $3,700.
July 10
Anthony Michael Benton, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of theft and criminal trespass. Bail was set at $2,630.
Kyle T. Lewis, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Rae Walker, Spring City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of schedule I/II controlled substance, paraphernalia; and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $2,000.
July 12
Francisco Medina Cisneros, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence with child present. Bail was set at $17,500.
Heidi Draper, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on Third and Fourth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $17,500.
July 13
William John Blackham, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $1,750.
Josh Neel Cox, Moroni, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of possessions of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, DUI and right-of-way, stop signs. Bail was set at $4,170.
Tyson Dean Hopkins, Gunnison, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $680.
Isicc Dante Prettypaint, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,750.
July 14
Fred Earl Folkner, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with arresting officer and violation of protective order. Bail was set at $4.050.
Cody Scott Terry, Fairview, was arrested in Milburn by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $2,970.
Chelsey Ann Seely, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct and interfering with arresting officer. Bail was set at $2,980.