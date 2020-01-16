MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Jan. 7
Thomas John Geigle, Midvale, was arrested in the Salt Lake County Jail on two Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $25,000.
Jan. 8
Steven Allen, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of damage to communication device, unlawful detention and assault. Bail was set at $2,000.
Kevvonn Jerrick Kaye, Holladay, was arrested in Ephraim by the Snow College Police Department on an Ephraim Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,580.
Jan. 9
Larry Trent Edmunds, Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Mt. Pleasant, Orem Justice and Fourth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $8,470.
Braden Jared Miller, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of failure to wear seat belt, DUI, possession of tobacco by minor and no proof of insurance. Bail was set at $1,995.
Jan. 10
Andrea Nelson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $2,100.