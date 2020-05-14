MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
May 4
Christopher McAllister Jones, Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Spring City Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
Tyler Lee Nielson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, 72-hour hold and Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
May 6
Brody Lynn Livingston, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of injury accident, open container and revocation, suspension, or denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $2,410.
Etuale Matai, Jr., Ephraim, was arrested on State Road 132 MP 61 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, revocation, suspension or denied driver’s license, tinted windows and a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $6,210.
Franklin Kee Mann, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of DUI, 72-hour hold and a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $6,420.
Stephen Ray Wanlass, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of DUI, driving on suspension, controlled substance prohibited acts and on Mt. Pleasant and Utah County Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $2,800.
May 7
Stanford Neal Juncker, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of assault. Bail was set at $1,070.
Kevin Lee Kittridge, Washington, UT; was arrested in Wales by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of violation of protective order and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,630.
May 9
Ryan Don Bailey, Manti, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, assault, possessions of controlled substance and marijuana and unlawful detention. Bail was set at $6,480.
Daisha Mae Fowles, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $3,170.
May 10
Stefanie M. Barton, Ephraim, was arrested on Kane Valley Road by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of two counts theft and two Nephi Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $2,491.
Wyatt Lamar Parker, Spring City, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a 72-hour Adult Probation and Parole hold. No bail was set.
Trevor Prentiss Gleave, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.