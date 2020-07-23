MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 13
Howard Eugene Davidson, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on violation of a protective order. Bail was set at $1,960.
Shane Robert Hardy, of Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a book and release from the 6th District Court. No bail was set.
Tamara Jaye Harchanko, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and intoxication. Bail was set at $1,100.
Drake Wardle, of Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by Adult Probation and Parole on a 3-Day RIM Sanction. No bail was set.
July 14
Ryan Clair Fowles, of Sterling, was arrested in Sterling by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,100.
Michael Lynn Larsen, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
Loriann Destiny Smith, of West Jordan, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana as well as a 72-hour hold and a 6th District Court warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
Deana M. Prows, of Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a 72-hour hold and a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
July 16
Michael Roger Hovater, of Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Grand County Justice Court warrant, a South Ogden Justice Court warrant and an Iron County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,891.
Joshua F. Conner, of Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 6th District Court warrant. No bail was set.
July 17
Travis Lee Christensen, of Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal mischief, assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct as well as a Sanpete County Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $1,142.
Brian Don Bailey, of Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault, controlled substance prohibited acts and intoxication. Bail was set at $7,170.
Brian Lynn Terry, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of possession of a controlled substance, DUI, driving on a denied driver’s licence, having an expired registration and refusing a chemical test. Bail was set at $4,480.
David Tyler Veater, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of DUI, failure to report an accident, open container, interlock device and alcohol restricted. Bail was set at $2,890.
July 18
Travis Robert Jeffs, of Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child abuse, damage to a communication device and intoxication. No bail was set.
July 19
Joshua Robert Jackman, of Moroni, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 5-day drug court sanction. No bail was set.
Garrett David Perry, of Fountain Green, was arrested on the Skyline Drive by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,460.