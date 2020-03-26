MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
March 16
Edward Jonah Wilcox, Helper, was arrested in the Carbon County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
March 18
Brett Alexander Williams, Wales, was arrested on Highway 89 by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Jaren Wesley Cherry, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of forcible sexual abuse. No bail was set.
March 19
Steven Don Sorensen, Spring City, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,000.
Eve Shirley Scott, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of 72-hour hold, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of manufactured controlled substance and obstructing justice. No bail was set.
March 22
Scott D. Peterson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of aggravated assault with dangerous weapon, obstructing justice and lewdness. Bail was set at $7,630.
Charles H. Peterson, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of obstructing justice and interfering with arresting officer. Bail was set at $3,900.