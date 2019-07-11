MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
June 25
Connor James Bushnell, Ephraim was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of reckless endangerment. Booked and released for court.
Austin David Neilson, Aurora, was arrested in the Sevier County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Ephraim and Sanpete Justice Court Warrants, Bail was set at $2,290.
James Vaka Niu, Orem, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of speeding, revoked, suspended or denied driver’s license; and interlock device violation. Bail was set at $1,560.
June 26
Michael Lynn Larsen, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
June 27
Miles Keith Cole, Mayfield, was arrested in Mayfield by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, interlock device violation, revoked, suspended or denied driver’s license; possessions of drug paraphernalia and schedule I/II controlled substance and a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $17,120.
June 29
Kyle T. Lewis, Manti, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $2,500.
Kaydence Jo Otteson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on three Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $15,000.
July 2
Tyler Ruben Armstrong, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of three counts distribution of controlled substance, possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; three counts of felon in possession of dangerous weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, and two counts of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle. Bail was set at $68,900.
Lisa Rae King, Centerfield, was arrested in the Sevier County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
July 3
Shane Robert Hardy, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of two counts of domestic violence with child present. Bail was set at $3,900.
Nicole Tolman, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Mt. Pleasant and Fairview Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $1,360.
July 4
Jackie Black, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of leaving the scene of accident, reckless driving, failure to stop at officer’s signal, speeding, failure to stop at stop sign, minimum speed regulation resisting arrest and expired or no driver’s license. Bail was set at $7,520.
Rae Walker, Spring City, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $3,310.
July 5
Jason R. Christiansen, Mayfield, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
Amy Otis, Lehi, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Fountain Green Police Department on charges of DUI and lane travel provision. Bail was set at $1,580.
July 7
Jeffrey Lynn Hazel, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Tommy Lee Nielson, Manti, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of unlawful activity with a minor. Bail was set at $5,000.