MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Dec. 9
Tyler Tipton, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of DUI and driving on suspension. Bail was set at $5,750.
Dec. 10
Ever Canales, Moroni was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of false personal identification to police, reckless driving and expired license. Bail was set at $2,740.
Dec. 11
Alexander Andreas Have, Lindon, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Loriann Smith, East Carbon, was arrested on Hwy 89 by the UHP on charges of possessions of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia; two Seventh District and a Carbon County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $13,260.
Dustin Miller, Arizona, was arrested on Hwy 89 by the UHP on charges of possessions of controlled substance and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,680.
Ariana Whipple, Manti, was arrested by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of surreptitious administration of a delirious substance. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Dec. 14
Darin Mckay Allen, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of enticing a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.
Dec. 16
Caden Keith Edmunds, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, open container, lane travel provision and failure to stop at sign. Bail was set at $1,810.