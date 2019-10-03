MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Sept. 23
Tessa Kay Boudreaux, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of three counts possession of controlled substance. Bail was set at $11,950.
Augustine Gamez, Manti, was arrested in Manti by Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) on a Fourth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Branden Lee Vincent, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on three Third District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $40,000.
Sept. 24
Megan Black Perry, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Ephraim by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of possession of controlled substance and three Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $14,999.
William Powell, Tooele, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on North Salt Lake and Tooele Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $500.
Christopher Jerry Rasmussen, West Jordan, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sanpete Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $245.
Sept. 25
Daniel Isaac Jackson, Ephraim was arrested in Ephraim by AP&P on a Tooele Third District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Sept. 26
Miguel Eddie Aguilar, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on the charge of theft. Bail was set at $5,000.
Abel Mateo, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,630.
Albert Cruz Robinson, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of distribution/manufacturing controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tobacco by minor and alcohol by underage person; license plate decal violation and driving on suspended driver’s license. Bail was set at $6,530.
Sept. 27
Eric Emanuel Carlos Avila, Centerfield, was arrested in Axtell by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sevier County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $175.