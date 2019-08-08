MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 29
Jessica Kay Tucker, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
July 30
Kenneth Mitch Jenkins, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.
Brian Lynn Terry, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Kenneth Wayne Lund, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Fourth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Cory Yevgan Duncan, Carlsbad, CA: was arrested in Wales by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal mischief, failure to disclose identity and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,830.
Aug. 1
Lindsay Ahn Cook, Moroni, was arrested in the Juab County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two Sixth District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $10,000.
Raymond Eddy Irizarry, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Gunnison Police Department on charges of aggravated assault, damage to a communication device and driving on denied driver’s license. Bail was set at $5,903.
Tina Rachelle Stewart, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, operate on right side of road, lane travel provision, failure to provide child restraint device, failure to secure seat belt for child and unlawful conduct using prescription. Bail was set at $4,320.
Aug. 3
Etuale Matai, Fountain Green, was arrested in Fountain Green by the Fountain Green Police Department on the charge of assault and a Sanpete Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,470.
Aug. 4
Travis Robert Jeffs, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct and intoxication. Bail was set at $370.