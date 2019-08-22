MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Aug. 5
Neemia Tauai, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on Ephraim Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $1,107.
Aug. 6
Trinity D. Kerr, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Juab Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $1,040.
Aug. 7
Jackson Roger Barton was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and damage to communication device. Bail was set at $5,743.
Aug. 8
Kimberly Ann Schanhols, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on the charge of interfering with arresting officer. Bail was set at $680.
Jeremiah Swan, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of obstructing justice, assault, damage to communication device, intoxication, criminal mischief, interfering with arresting officer and felon in possession of dangerous weapon. Bail was set at $150,000.
Aug. 9
Scott Darrell Larsen, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on the charge of dealing with harmful material to minor. Bail was set at $1,950.
Aug. 10
Casey Peterson, West Valley City, was arrested at Yuba Lake by state agencies on a Third District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.
Aug. 11
David Earl Holden, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct, threats of violence and hate crime committed in concert on two or more occasions. Bail was set at $2,780.