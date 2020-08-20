MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
August 10
Sarah Colleen Walk, Manti, was arrested at the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two 6th District Court warrants, a Santa Clara City Justice Court warrant, and a Wellsville City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $3,380.
August 11
Bradley Lynn Petersen, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Bail was set at $20,040.
August 12
Cayla Ray Alvey, Indianola, was arrested in Mount Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on two 4th District Court warrants. No bail was set.
Jared Loren Brown, Sandy, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on an Adult Probation and Parole 72-hour hold, a board warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $680.
August 14
Trent Tyson Seely, Redmond, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
August 15
Seni Latu, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on one count of theft. Bail was set at $1960.
Ryan Kendall Stewart, Fountain Green, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of open container. Bail was set at $20,150.
August 16
Amanda Lynn Ivins, Taylorsville, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of intoxication and one count of assault. Bail was set at $1290.
Jeffery Grant Ivins, Taylorsville, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on one count of intoxication and one count of assault. Bail was set at $1290.