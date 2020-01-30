MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Jan. 21
Joseph Darin Hanks, Spring City, was arrested in undisclosed location by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on a Fifth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $200.
Kolby Frank Crompton, Lehi, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a Third District and two Fourth District Court Warrants. No bail was set.
Jan. 22
Bradley Jay Hansen, Spring City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Booked and released.
Lawrence Roger Carlyle, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Silver Bow Montana Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $100,000.
Dyna Yvonne Folkerson, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct and possessions of methamphetamine and marijuana. Bail was set at $2,780.
Steven Robert Rowley, West Valley City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of criminal trespass. Bail was set at $680.
Christopher William Wallace, Provo, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on Sixth and First District Court Warrants. Bail was set at $5,000.
Jan. 24
Jeffrey Austin Adams, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of assault and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $3,030.
Rudy Siaumau Vaiula, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
Jan. 25
Tevita Ahoafi-Noa, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of public urination, disorderly conduct, intoxication, failure to disclose identity, false personal identification to police and possession of alcohol by underage person.