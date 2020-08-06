MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
July 28
Daniel Lee Borel, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) on a three-day RIM Sanction. No bail was set.
July 29
Bradley Jay Hansen, Spring City, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of criminal mischief. No bail was set.
Dallas Michelle Foster, Fairview, was arrested in Milburn by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intoxication and assault. Bail was set at $1,290.
Jason Derek Saunders, South Ogden, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of two counts burglary of vehicle, felon in possession of dangerous weapon, manufacture or possess burglary tool and theft. Bail was set at $19,630.
July 30
Thomas Allen Cottingham, Centerfield, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on a Board of Pardons Warrant. No bail was set.
July 31
Colby Wayne Grant was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on an AP&P 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Darius Kraig Clements, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of intoxication and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $900.
Robert Lee Green, Gunnison, was arrested in Manty by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a two-day AP&P Sanction. No bail was set.
Preston Allan Moon, Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a two-day warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Shyann Marie Walters, Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of intoxication and assault. Bail was set at $700.
Jared Ivory Titcomb, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on an AP&P 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
Wayne Daryl Wolfe, Springville, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of controlled substance prohibited acts and tamper with a witness. Bail was set at $10,020.
Aug. 1
Travis Lee Christensen, Ephraim, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; driving on suspension and unsafe lane of travel. Bail was set at $5,110.
James Galloway, Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
Aug. 2
Michael David Ferris, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of DUI and failure to stop at stop sign. Bail was set at $1,580.