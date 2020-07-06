MANTI—Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
June 29
Callie Denise Frett, of Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of reckless endangerment. No bail was set.
June 30
Paula J. Ericksen, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment and a Mt. Pleasant City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $680.
Chad Dee Dyches, of Fairview, was arrested in Fairview by the Fairview Police Department on charges of possession of Schedule I/II, possession of marijuana, and an Adult Probation and Parole 72 hour hold. No bail was set.
July 1
Brett Williams, of Roosevelt, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on an AP&P 3 Day Sanction. No bail was set.
Ryker Paul Hewitt, of Ephraim, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant of commitment. No bail was set.
July 2
Michael Robert Loomis, of Murray, was arrested in Fairview by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Heber City Justice Court warrant and a Clearfield City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $1,604.
July 3
Amy Lyn Bingham, of Spring City, was arrested in Spring City by the Spring City Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $300.
July 5
Letuua Mafutaga, of West Valley, was arrested at SR 89 Milepost 261 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 3rd District Court – West Jordan warrant. Bail was set at $15,000.
Ashley Nicole Rodriguez, of West Valley, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a 3rd District Court warrant, a West Valley City Justice Court warrant and a North Salt Lake City Justice Court warrant. Bail was set at $215.
Lotomau Ulusele, of Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of emergency telephone abuse, criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $7,660.