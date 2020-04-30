MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
April 13
Kellen Jett Holdaway, Fairview, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
April 21
Kaylie Mae Johnson, Spanish Fork, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of possession or use of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.
Sarah Colleen Walk, no address, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of interfering with arresting officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,780.
April 22
Alex Balderrama, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by Adult Probation and Parole on a 72-hour hold. No bail was set.
April 23
Chad Dee Dyches, Fairview, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of 72-hour hold, failure to stop at officer’s signal/fleeing, changing lanes, stopping, turning prohibited. No bail was set.
Sarah Colleen Walk, no address, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $2,100.
April 24
Crystal Dawn Givens, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of assault, intoxication, and possessions of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $6,970.
Tyler Lee Nielson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intoxication, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $1,050.
April 26
Katlyn Christensen Brough, Washington, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.
Brody Lee Weeks, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on the charge of intoxication. Bail was set at $220.