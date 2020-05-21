MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
May 11
Brandie K. McClain, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Sanction. No bail was set.
Andres Mario Valencia, Centerfield, was arrested on Hwy 89 Milepost 251 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of DUI. Bail was set at $1,460.
Joseph Allen Searle, Spring City, was arrested on Hwy 89 Milepost 270 by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) on charges of revoked registration, interlock device, alcohol restricted driver and operating an unsafe vehicle. Bail was set at $2,180.
May 12
Stephen Sage Kennedy, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Bail was set at $40,000.
Crystal Dawn Givens, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of 72-hour hold, two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance, interfering with arresting officer, assault against a peace officer and a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $18,310.
May 14
Michael Tyler Torgensen, Gunnison, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
May 15
Brennan Kayden Russell, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and child abuse. Bail was set at $3,900.
Christine Casimir, Aurora, was arrested on Hwy 89 by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
May 16
Shane Robert Hardy, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence in presence of a child. Bail was set at $3,900.
May 17
Alexis Ann Gleason, Gunnison, was arrested in Gunnison by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine and on a 72-hour hold. Bail was set at $1,950.
Adam Jeffery McDermaid, Delta, was arrested in 12 Mile Canyon by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault and domestic violence in presence of a child. Bail was set at $13,650.