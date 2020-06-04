MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
May 25
Howard Eugene Davidson, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI with prior conviction, open container, careless driving distracted activity other than driving. Bail was set at $5,210.
May 27
Allison Boudreax, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by Adult Probation and Parole on charges of possession of paraphernalia, obstructing justice, 72-hour AP&P hold and on a board warrant. Bail was set at $2,630.
Ryan Don Bailey, Manti, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of obstructing justice, aggravated assault with dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Sixth District Court Warrant. No bail was set.
May 28
Francisco Javier Madrid, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on a board warrant. No bail was set.