MANTI — Activities on the Sanpete County booking report are as follows:
Nov. 4
Fidel Zavala Tenorio, Fountain Green, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI, possession of methamphetamine, revoked, suspended or denied driver’s license; and failure to signal. Bail was set at $3,090.
Nov. 5
John Leroy Rigby, Indianola, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on Orem and Salt Lake City Justice Court Warrants. Bail was set at $1,935.
Roy Lee, Springville, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on the charge of intoxication and a Springville Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $720.
Keerston Covy Young, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in the Utah County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Sixth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $25,000.
Nov. 6
Chelsea Lee Greuber, Magna, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of distribution of a controlled substance. Booked and released for Sixth District Court.
Corey Shane Price, Ferron, was arrested in the Sanpete County Jail by Adult Probation and Parole on a Board of Pardons and Parole Warrant. No bail was set.
Apineru Tufu, Moroni, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on a Military Desertion Warrant. No bail was set.
Nov. 7
Juan Antonia Frutos, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of three counts of abuse of a child. Bail was set at $30,000.
Kasey Joseph Cobb, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Mt. Pleasant Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $600.
Nov. 8
Marvin Kinsel, Chester, was arrested in Sanpete County by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of DUI with two or more prior convictions; obstructing justice, lane travel provisions, open container, alcohol restricted driver, revoked, suspended or denied driver’s license; and interlock device violation. Bail was set at $10,030.
Muimui Semau, Ephraim, was arrested in Moroni by the Fairview Police Department on a Moroni Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $830.
Nov. 9
Brandon Neal Paulson, Mt. Pleasant, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on a Carbon County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $615.
Nov. 10
Clay Allen Beck, Spring City, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Utah Highway Patrol on charges of DUI, controlled substance prohibited acts, felon in possession of dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance enhance able. Bail was set at $5,130.
Nov. 11
Shaylynn Roberts, Centerfield, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of possessions of controlled Schedule I/II substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2.680
Nov. 13
Joshua Lynn Seely, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and exposing child to controlled substance. Bail was set at $6,950.
Lyssa Ann Seely, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and exposing child to controlled substance. Bail was set at $6,950.
Nov. 14
Evander Alen, Ephraim, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. Bail was set at $15,850.
Nov. 15
Dakota William Belk, Fairview, was arrested in Moroni by the Moroni Police Department on charges of possession of ecstasy, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, intoxication, domestic assault with child present and a Utah County Justice Court Warrant. Bail was set at $4,435.
Cassandra Broadbent, Gunnison, was arrested in Centerfield by the Gunnison Police Department on a Fourth District Court Warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.
Jeremy Joseph Wilford, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of interfering with arresting officer, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury with domestic violence. Bail was set at $6,030.
Joseph Wilford, Manti, was arrested in Manti by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault. Bail was set at $2,300.
Nov. 16
Gabriel Allen Johnson, Salt Lake City, was arrested in Ephraim by the Ephraim Police Department on charges of speeding, possessions of marijuana and drug paraphernalia; internal possession of marijuana, DUI, Metabolite; and felon in possession of dangerous weapon. Bail was set at $7,990.
Nov. 17
Travis Cloyd Pearson, Hanksville, was arrested in Mt. Pleasant by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department on charges of possessions of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,360.